Could you write a song for the Last Choir Singing Competition?

Have you always had a song in your head just waiting for you to write? Is there a melody which simply won’t go away?

If you have the urge to turn that melody into reality, then your song could be performed by scores of youngsters and listened to by hundreds of people in the final of a prestigious Last Choir Singing competition.

Whether you’re a beginner, already a songwriter, or studying music at school or college, the Last Choir Singing Songwriting Contest might be exactly the right opportunity to allow your creative musical juices to flow.

The organisers of the Last Choir Singing have now started their search for a song which will be performed by all the junior school choirs competing in the Grand Final of the choir competition in June.

Project Manager Anita Shaw said: “The Last Choir Singing Choir competition empowers young choristers, enabling them to showcase their talent. The songwriting contest is a welcome additional element to the competition and is a great way to inspire and help budding songwriters.”

The Last Choir Singing competition gives children the opportunity to showcase their skills in a supportive and fun environment. It was launched in 2014 by Chorley-based True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners and has been a huge success. It is open to all junior schools in the greater Lancashire area and regional heats will take place in March 2019 with the winners of each heat heading to the Grand Final in June 2019.

In the final the young choirs will perform a song of their own choice and a set song; and that set song will be the winner of the Last Choir Singing Songwriting Contest.

Entry to the songwriting competition is free and all ages, including children, can apply. The songs will be judged by a panel of music industry experts. An acoustic version of the panel’s shortlisted songs will then be performed by international vocalist, Duncan Heather, and broadcast on BBC Radio Lancashire on Thursday November 22.

The listening public will vote for their favourite song and the winner will be announced on Radio Lancashire on Tuesday December 4.

The winner will not only win £500, but also VIP tickets to the Last Choir Singing Final, where the winning song will be performed by all the finalists.

Last year’s winning song was Golden Days, written by Simon Cox, an accountant from Lytham-St-Annes. Simon initially wrote his song for Brian House Children’s Hospice in Lytham and it has since been raising funds for the hospice.

Entry details:

All entries must be recorded and submitted in MP3 format and must be unpublished. The songs will be judged on composition and suitability for children’s choirs, not on vocal performance or song production.

To enter the Last Choir Singing songwriting contest, go to www.lastchoirsinging.co.uk/songcontest and follow the online application process.

Deadline for entries is midnight on Saturday October 20, 2018.