This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

MTV’s annual Video Music Awards could see some upset winners this year 🏆

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MTV Video Music Awards is scheduled to take place tomorrow evening at Long Island’s UBS Arena.

The event is once again looking to be dominated by Taylor Swift, after the success of “The Tortured Poets Department” and her “Era’s” Tour.

But is she the last-minute favourite to win at this year’s event, or could someone be a “Brat” and spoil the proceedings?

Plus - how to follow all the action on TV and online, including what time you’re going to have to stay up until.

It’s that time of the year again when the cavalcade of popular musicians arrive on the red carpet to vye for the MTV Video Music Awards.

Taking place on Long Island, New York and hosted this year by Megan Thee Stallion, once again all eyes are focused on Taylor Swift and if she will once again continue to etch her name in MTV’s history books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Tortured Poets Department” superstar is up for several gongs, including once again Artist of the Year and Song of The Year for her duet, “Fortnight,” with Post Malone. Should she pick up just two more awards at this year’s event, she joins Beyonce as the most decorated solo musician in MTV awards history - with the pair of them sitting at 25 awards a piece.

But MTV being unpredictable in nature, and fandoms growing stronger and stronger for many artists, could this year see Sabrina Carpenter take her place as the impending Queen of Pop, as she faces Swift for both the Best Artist and Best Song awards.

Elsewhere, Eminem has been confirmed to be in attendance, kicking off this week’s ceremony, while this year’s Video Vanguard award, controversially, is being awarded to Katy Perry - despite the criticisms over her latest two singles and her work with Dr. Luke for her new album.

No doubt, her acceptance speech might be one of the more awkward highlights at this year’s ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the favourites to win at the MTV VMAs 2024?

Taylor Swift is still the favourite to win the Artist of the Year award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, but who among Sabrina Carpenter, Eminem, Beyonce and Chappell Roan are also considered favourites for their respective gongs? | Getty Images

No surprises that Taylor Swift is the heavy favourite once again to win MTV’s Artist of the Year award, after her incredible 2024 with the release of “The Tortured Poets Department” and her “Era’s” tour. Question is - is Taylor Swift going to use the awards as a platform to announce a new release as she has done previously?

Though for those who want to make an outside bet rather than the “dead cert,” Oddschecker have put Sabrina Carpenter as a 5/1 favourite for the award, while Ariana Grande, Eminem, Bad Bunny and SZA round out the rest of the field as outside favourites.

It’s the same situation regarding MTV’s Video of the Year award also for Taylor Swift, with her duet with Post Malone, “Fortnight,” the heavy favourite with odds current standing at 2/5 while Chappell Roan, who will be playing in the country this week, is tipped to win the Best New Artist award.

MTV VMAs 2024 - betting odds for the top honours

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift - 1/8

Sabrina Carpenter - 5/1

Ariana Grande - 11/1

SZA - 16/1

Eminem - 18/1

Bad Bunny - 20/1

Song of the Year

Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso” - 8/15

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight” -2/1

Beyonce - “Texas Hold Em” - 7/1

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - 10/1

Teddy Swims - “Lose Control” - 14/1

Jack Harlow - “Lovin On Me” - 18/1

Video of the Year

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight” - 2/5

Ariana Grande - “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” - 5/2

Eminem - “Houdini” - 6/1

Billie Eilish - “Lunch” - 15/2

Doja Cat - “Paint The Town Red” - 10/1

SZA - “Snooze” 14/1

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan - 4/7

Benson Boone - 11/4

Tyla - 6/1

Gracie Abrams - 7/1

Teddy Swims - 8/1

Shaboozey - 9/1

Best Rock

Green Day - “Dilemma” - 8/11

Coldplay - “Feelslikeimfallinginlove” - 2/1

Kings of Leon - “Mustang” - 7/1

U2 - “Atomic City” - 8/1

Lenny Kravitz - “Human” - 9/1

Bon Jovi - “Legendary” - 10/1

Best Hip Hop

Eminem - “Houdini” - 4/11

Megan Thee Stallion - “Boa” - 3/1

Travis Scott featuring Playboi Carti - “FE!N” - 6/1

Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA - “Rich Baby Daddy” - 7/1

GloRilla - “Yeah Glow!” - 12/1

Gunna - “F*kumean” - 12/1

Best R & B

SZA - “Snooze” - 3/10

Victoria Monet - “Oh My Mama” - 10/3

Tyla - “Water” - 5/1

Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage - “Good Good” - 10/1

Muni Long - “Made For Me” - 10/1

Alicia Keys - “Lifeline” - 14/1

Best Pop

Taylor Swift - 1/3

Sabrina Carpetner - 3/1

Oliva Rodrigo - 9/1

Dua Lipa - 10/1

Tate McRae - 16/1

Camilla Cabello - 16/1

Who is scheduled to perform at the MTV VMAs 2024?

Asides from Chappel Roan, who caused some fury with fans for cancelling shows to perform at this year’s event, MTV have so far revealed that live performances are set to include Eminem kicking off this year’s ceremony, Sabrina Carpenter, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Shawn Mendes, Rauw Alejandro, LL Cool J, Karol G, GloRilla, Anitta, Benson Boone, Lisa and the host herself - Megan Thee Stallion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch the MTV VMAs 2024 in the United Kingdom?

The MTV Video Music Awards 2024 will be screened live on MTV in the United Kingdom on Thursday September 12 2024 from 1am on MTV’s official website (sign up required for a free 24 viewing pass) or Paramount Plus (subscription required).

Sky have published on their EPG that MTV UK will be screening an encore presentation of the ceremony, including highlights from the red carpet arrivals, from 7:30pm on Thursday September 12 2024, for those who have school/work the day of the ceremony.

Who do you think will win the top awards at this year’s MTV VMAs, and do you think Charli XCX was once again robbed this year? Leave your comments or predictions as a comment down below.