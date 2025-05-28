The top ten most wished-for vinyl albums in the UK have been revealed by Amazon | Amazon

Seven of the top 10 most wished-for vinyls are by acts who rose to fame over 35 years ago. There’s a surprise entry from the world of gaming - but number one? Some might say it was always going to be Oasis.

Vinyl never went out of style - it just waited patiently for its comeback. And now it’s leading the charts again, with music fans snapping up everything from deluxe box sets to gaming soundtracks on coloured discs.

What’s striking about the current top 10 most wished for vinyl albums on Amazon UK is just how long some of these artists have been around. Seven of the acts came to prominence more than 35 years ago, and only one band on the list - Wolf Alice - formed this century. It’s a testament to the enduring appeal of classic rock, synth-pop and indie pioneers that today’s vinyl collectors are still reaching for legendary names like George Harrison, Pink Floyd, Oasis and Duran Duran.

Here’s what’s topping wish lists in the UK right now, starting from number ten.

10. Chris Rea – New Light Through Old Windows (Recycled Black Vinyl) - £31.99

An understated classic for fans of smooth, soulful rock. This compilation album captures some of Rea’s most loved tracks with remastered warmth on sustainable recycled vinyl.

9. Orbital - The Brown Album - £31.99

The pioneering electronic duo’s 1993 self-titled second album is a cult favourite, and this new pressing brings back the rave-era magic with pristine audio fidelity.

8. Pet Shop Boys - Discography: The Complete Singles Collection 1985-1991 (Limited Edition 2LP Blue Vinyl) - £44.99

A stunning blue-vinyl reissue of the synth-pop legends’ most iconic tracks, from “West End Girls” to “It’s a Sin”. It’s a nostalgia trip worth every penny.

7. Wolf Alice -The Clearing (Amazon Exclusive Picture Disc Vinyl) - £29.99

This exclusive pressing features gorgeous artwork and raw, emotional indie-rock from one of Britain’s most compelling modern bands.

6. Paul Weller - Find El Dorado (Amazon Exclusive Alternate Sleeve) - £39.99

The Modfather returns with another polished release - and fans are loving this alternate sleeve edition, only available through Amazon.

5. Duran Duran - Greatest (Limited 2LP White Vinyl) - £39.99

All the hits, now in sleek white vinyl. From “Rio” to “Ordinary World”, this collection is a must for fans of ‘80s pop-rock done right.

4. George Harrison - Let It Roll: Songs of George Harrison - £51.99

This triple-vinyl collection spans Harrison’s solo career with a beautifully presented set of tracks that includes “My Sweet Lord” and “All Things Must Pass”.

3. Fallout: The Soothing Sounds of the Apocalypse - £29.57

Yes, a video game / streaming hit soundtrack has cracked the top three. Fallout’s atmospheric score on translucent blue vinyl is proving irresistible to collectors and gamers alike.

2. Pink Floyd - At Pompeii (Mcmlxxii) –--£37.98

A defining moment in psychedelic rock, captured live in an ancient amphitheatre. This reissue of the iconic concert film soundtrack is a must for Floyd purists.

Definitely maybe the most wanted vinyl in Britain right now | Amazon

1. Oasis - Time Flies… 1994–2009 -£69.99

The Gallagher brothers take the crown with this four-LP box set of every single they released - and it’s not even out yet! If you ever sang along to “Wonderwall” or “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, this one’s for you. It’s officially released on June 13, but it’s already the most wished-for vinyl album in the Amazon charts. If you missed out on the mad scramble for Oasis reunion show tickets, pick this up as a consolation prize.

These are the albums vinyl lovers are adding to their wish lists - but they won’t stay in stock forever, especially the limited edition pressings. If something caught your eye, now’s the time to secure it.

Also worth considering: other specialist vinyl retailers like Rough Trade or MusicMagpie are also offering exclusive pressings, bundles, and second-hand gems that might not show up on mainstream charts – so it’s worth having a browse.