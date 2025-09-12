Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping is back - but who is in the cast 👀📺

Mitchell and Webb have reunited for a new sketch show.

The comedy duo are back on Channel 4 with some new friends.

But where do you know the cast from?

The legendary comedy duo of David Mitchell and Robert Webb have reunited for a new show. But they are not alone and have assembled quite the cast of rising stars.

The Peep Show favourites have previously been behind plenty of classic sketch programmes and have returned with one fit for 2025. It is airing weekly on Friday nights on Channel 4.

Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping will return for another episode this evening. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping on TV?

Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping starts on September 5

Having debuted last week, the show will be back with another episode today (September 12). It is due to start at 10pm, following Gogglebox.

Who is in the cast of Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping?

The sketch show will feature an ensemble cast, including of course Mitchell and Webb themselves. The actors confirmed for the show are:

David Mitchell

Robert Webb

Stevie Martin

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Krystal Evans

Lara Ricote

Peep Show favourite and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman has reunited with Mitchell and Webb to make a surprise appearance in one of the sketches. She previously was in That Mitchell and Webb Look. Did you spot her?

Discussing the show, Mitchell and Webb said: “When Channel 4 asked us to do another sketch show we were startled, bemused and available. It’s a perilous time for the industry and so it’s our hope that relaunching the trickiest genre of comedy is a brilliant piece of counterintuitive commissioning.

“And we’re confident that unlike Roger Moore with his shoe on the bonnet of a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in For Your Eyes Only [REPLACE WITH 21ST CENTURY REFERENCE?] we’re not about to give British TV comedy a final lethal nudge into the abyss.

“We’re looking forward to working with our brilliant new cast despite their youth and talent and would like to encourage viewers to watch the advert break carefully and do their best to buy something. It doesn’t have to be a car but, you know, a box of chocolates or an app or something.”

Kiell Smith-Bynoe added: "Getting to join this project with comedy legends Mitchell & Webb feels like getting to sit on the grown-ups table that you've been trying to get on for years, then you realise the grown-ups are just as funny, silly and they'll let you have a sip of Advocaat. I'm really excited to be a part of this long-awaited return of comedy royalty.”

What to expect from Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping?

Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping starts on September 5

The world is full of terrible problems. Will the return of Mitchell and Webb in a new sketch show help fix everything? Not at all! Will putting them together with some of the best up-and-coming names in comedy including Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Lara Ricote, Stevie Martin and Krystal Evans help reunite our fractured society? No chance!

Will it result in a lot of funny, inventive and very sweary sketch comedy? That’s entirely a matter of opinion! Though, if you don’t think it’s sweary, you’ve lost your moral compass. Which is probably one of the causes of the world’s terrible problems.

In the second episode audiences will be introduced to Hot Seat, the world’s shallowest new TV gameshow; the story behind the making of a 70’s pop classic; and a radio talk show host interviewing a very unusual xylophone player.

Plus David and Rob’s word clouds are revealed, there’s a very frightening film promo and an exploration of the ethics not having your phone on silent during a murder.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.