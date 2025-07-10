Fleetwood’s favourite miniature mystery returns this July as the mini Norbit hunt takes over the town with hidden treasures and fun for all ages.

Fleetwood’s much-loved mini Norbit hunt is making a grand return from Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July, 18, 19 and 20 - bringing with it joy and mystery.

Scattered throughout the town will be a fresh batch of quirky, handcrafted ordered online small Norbit (Gnome) figures.

Each one waiting to be discovered by curious eyes - these miniature creatures have captured the hearts of locals in the past and now they’re back, ready for a weekend of fun and adventure.

Various Gnomes will be hidden around Fleetwood for a weekend in July. | Nicki Lee Morrison

Whether you choose to keep your Norbit as a unique treasure or re-hide it for someone else to find the core rule remains simple - just have fun.

Participants are encouraged to snap photos, share clues online or even create riddles to guide others on the hunt.

The mini Norbit hunt isn’t just about finding tiny characters, it’s about bringing people together. What started as a small idea has grown into a heartwarming community event that delights both children and adults alike.

Over the course of three days, residents and visitors alike will be walking the streets, parks and corners of Fleetwood with eyes peeled, smiles wide and a sense of shared excitement.

Behind the scenes is a passionate local organiser, Nicki Lee Morrison who simply wants to spread a bit of joy, she said: “This is a fun little project that not only brings the community together but also puts a smile on people’s faces.

“It creates a bit of mystery and excitement around town and it’s something everyone can enjoy no matter their age.”

Last year’s hunt saw dozens of Norbits found, shared and re-hidden with many families taking part across all three days. It’s more than a scavenger hunt - it’s a moment of magic that reminds everyone how powerful simple acts of creativity and kindness can be.

Whether you're a seasoned Norbit hunter or a first-time seeker, mark your calendars and get ready to explore.