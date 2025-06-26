We're creating a meadow where grieving families can remember loved ones

As Trinity Hospice celebrates 40 years of caring for the Fylde coast, its much-loved summer event Memory Meadow invites families to honour their loved ones in a moving tribute of reflection and remembrance.

Trinity Hospice in Bispham has launched its poignant annual remembrance event Memory Meadow offering people across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre the chance to dedicate a personalised plaque to a loved one and have it placed in the tranquil gardens of the hospice.

The plaques, each one inscribed with the name of someone special will form a peaceful meadow of memories in the hospice grounds.

They will be blessed during a special service of reflection on Sunday 3 August, which will bring families together in remembrance.

Supporters can choose to have their plaques planted in the Memory Meadow or delivered to their homes to be placed in a location meaningful to them.

The event is open to everyone in the community not just those whose loved ones were cared for by Trinity and all donations made through the scheme go directly toward supporting hospice care on the Fylde coast.

Trinity’s Head of Fundraising, Linzi Warburton said: “Our Memory Meadow event is a wonderful occasion for our community to join together at the hospice in celebration of the people we have loved and lost.

“Their memories, presented as beautiful plaques bearing their names, are blessed by our hospice chaplain in our service which we know has come to mean so much to the people we have supported, and who continue to support our charity so that we can continue to be there for others.

“Our Memory Meadow is available to all of our community to remember loved ones, whether they were cared for at Trinity or not. But by being part of this occasion in celebration and in memory of those we care about, they are helping us to secure the future of hospice care on the Fylde coast.

“As Trinity celebrates 40 years of providing exceptional hospice care in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, we’ve never needed our community – the people we serve – more.

“We’re looking forward to planting our very special meadow, and welcoming local families into our beautiful hospice garden for our service of reflection, love and remembrance.”

The remembrance service takes place in the hospice gardens on Sunday 3rd August. To dedicate a plaque and support Trinity’s care, visit: Trinity Hospice.