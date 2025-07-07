Meet the newest adorable cria's stealing hearts at Singleton Alpacas

Singleton Alpacas is buzzing with excitement as their newest little arrivals settle in and visitors are warmly invited to come and meet the charming alpaca family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star of the moment is Vito, the latest cria whose name means ‘life’ or ‘lively’ in Latin and it couldn’t be more fitting. From the moment he was born, Vito has been a live-wire, racing around the fields and keeping his mum Sapphire on her toes.

Vito, the newest baby cria. | Facebook

Owner of Singleton Alpaca’s, Susan Rhodes said: “This little man has been a live-wire since the day he was born. Within 24 hours he was racing around the field with his new playmates, much to the horror of his Mum Sapphire, he is certainly keeping her on her toes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Phantom was born May 19 his mum is called Cilla she’s 3-years-old and his dad is Silver Dollar, 4-years-old. As soon as he was born I knew the perfect name for him with the mask mark on his face like in the phantom of the opera.”

Phantom a new addition to Singleton Alpaca's. | Susan Rhodes

Susan said: “We had a lot of great suggestions for names from the public and we may still use some for one of our future babies. We have more crias due to be born over the next few months - so watch this space.

“I’ve had Alpaca’s for 17 years and have twenty in total with another four pregnant girls due in August.”

Not far behind is Phantom, the farm’s first cria of the year, now nearly seven weeks old. This sweet little boy earned his name because of his unique face markings, which give off strong ‘Phantom of the Opera’ vibes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors booking the popular Alpaca Experience have the chance to say hello to Phantom and other curious babies - perfect for getting up close and snapping some adorable photos.

Phantom another new baby cria. | Facebook

But it’s not just about the babies. Singleton Alpacas also offers the chance to take a peaceful walk around the fields with some of their friendly adult males.

Guests can choose their walking companion from Dollar, the quiet and steady type who likes to lead the way; Teddy, the playful and mischievous character; or Elba, the laid-back ‘cool dude’ who goes with the flow.

Singleton Alpacas is a family-run farm dedicated to raising and caring for alpacas, offering visitors a unique chance to connect with these gentle and curious animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in a beautiful rural setting, the farm welcomes guests to enjoy guided alpaca walks, where friendly alpacas lead visitors through the scenic fields.

The farm emphasises animal welfare and education, offering insight into alpaca care, behaviour and the importance of sustainable farming practices.

Visitors can learn about the different breeds and colours of alpacas, as well as how their luxurious fleece is harvested and used to create a variety of high-quality wool products.

Singleton Alpaca's | Facebook

Singleton Alpacas also hosts regular events and experiences, including opportunities to meet newborn cria, participate in feeding sessions, and take part in workshops designed to deepen visitors' appreciation of these fascinating creatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singleton Alpacas promises visitors a chance to connect with these gentle creatures and enjoy the beauty of rural life. Book your visit soon to meet Vito, Phantom and the rest of the herd.

You can find out more and book on their website here: Singleton Alpaca’s.