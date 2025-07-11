Blackpool’s favourite sea creatures won’t be the only animals under the surface this July, as Angry Birds are visiting SEA LIFE Blackpool to host an energetic activity trail for the whole family.

The Angry Birds are, well… angry, at the way their fishy friends’ world is being treated.

So to help save it the only way they know how, these feathered frenzies are heading out into the big blue to teach visitors all about the incredible underwater world and the creatures that live within it.

Running up until the July 20, Angry Birds will lead the way to educate children all about marine life threats, as well as the importance of protecting the ocean and its inhabitants.

Snapping plenty of underwater photos along the way.

Jenn McDonough, General Manager at SEA LIFE Blackpool, said: “We’re beyond excited to host Angry Birds here at SEA LIFE, teaching our young visitors about the best ways to save our oceans and smash all the bad things that pollute our waters throughout the trail.

“We know that everyone who comes to visit us loves the sea creatures here just as much as we do, so it’s incredibly important to learn how to protect their habitat and the many future fishy generations to come!”

To find out more, book tickets, and meet Red and the whole Angry Birds crew, visit the SEA LIFE Blackpool website here.