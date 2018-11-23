Mecca Blackpool launch search to find best dancers for Meccarena record attempt

Mecca Blackpool Talbot Road has launched a search to find the best dancers in Blackpool in a bid to set a record for the most people dancing the Macarena.

The famous dance craze song, is celebrating 25 years since topping the charts, and to celebrate Meccabingo.com has created its own Meccarena version.

In addition to being part of a record attempt, there’s £2,000 in prizes up for grabs.

The overall winner will receive a holiday to Spain where the song first originated.

To be in with a chance of winning, Mecca Blackpool Talbot Road is encouraging all budding dancers in Blackpool to upload a video clip of their best performance of the Meccarena dance to www.dothemeccarena.com by no later than Wednesday, January 16.

Nick Cook, Club Manager at Mecca Blackpool said: “We’re so excited to announce the launch of our Meccarena record attempt, we can’t wait to find out what amazing performers could be hiding in Blackpool.”