The clock was turned back to the 80s when Soft Cell star Marc Almond headlined the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool last night.

Fans were treated to a nostalgic evening of synth-pop and new wave hits when the 66-year-old singer took to the stage for the 80s Weekender Night at the Winter Gardens.

Almond's soulful voice - an iconic sound of the 80s - was a hit with fans who filled the venue to hear hypnotic hits like "Tainted Love" and the poignant "Something's Gotten Hold of My Heart".

The vibrant energy of "Bedsitter" was another hit with the crowd, as was Almond's soulful croonings of "Say Hello, Wave Goodbye".

Take a look at the scenes below. Pictures by Dave Nelson.

The 80s Weekender continues tonight with the synth-laden grooves of Heaven 17. General admission is £40.25 or £56.75 for VIP tickets.

