Manchester post-punk band Chameleons UK will perform at Preston’s LiVe venue as ChameleonsVox

One of the most influential Manchester post-punk bands, Chameleons UK, turn up at Preston’s LiVe venue on Thursday in the incarnation of ChameleonsVox, performing the classic album Strange Times.

ChameleonsVox features vocalist, bassist and principal composer Mark Burgess.

The original outfit were formed in Middleton and consisted of Burgess, guitarists Reg Smithies and Dave Fielding and drummer John Lever.

They released their debut album, Script of the Bridge, in 1983 and followed that with What Does Anything Mean? Basically and Strange Times in 1985 and 1986 before disbanding in 1987.

READ MORE: Entertainment news



In 2009, Burgess and Lever reformed to play Chameleons back catalogue material. After Lever died in 2017 his bandmate carried on.

Support comes from One Sided Horse and The Capital.

All ages welcome, under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

Box office 01772 804444 or www.prestonguildhall.co.uk.