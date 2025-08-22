The Makers Market is set to return to the Winter Gardens’ on Sunday August 24.

The market is set to bring a vibrant mix of independent traders, live music and family-friendly fun from 11am to 4pm and entry is completely free.

Following a lively debut earlier this summer the market has quickly become a highlight for shoppers and browsers alike.

Blackpool Makers Market

Visitors can expect a jam-packed mix of artisan stalls featuring giant indulgent cakes, handcrafted jewellery, candles, home décor, artwork, gifts & so much more – all made with love by talented independent makers.

There will be free children’s crafting, fun football games, giant Connect 4, and face painting by Rainbow Pathways.

There will also be live music by the brilliant Jay Spencer, setting the perfect weekend atmosphere while you browse, snack, and shop.

It’s the perfect place to pick up a unique gift or simply enjoy a wander with a coffee in hand.

Past events have welcomed more than 70 stalls with something to suit all ages from creative workshops for the kids, circus-style games or a chance to chat with local makers about their creations. Dogs are welcome too.

Blackpool Makers Market | third party

Live music will provide the soundtrack throughout the day and with everything taking place indoors the event goes ahead rain or shine - ideal timing for the bank holiday weekend.

When: Sunday 24 August, 11am-4pm.

Where: Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

Admission: Free.

Organisers say they’re already looking ahead to future dates and are keen to hear from more local makers and community groups who would like to get involved.