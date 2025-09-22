5 . Leah - 35, Liverpool

Business owner Leah is really close to her family and likes to live life to the fullest. She plays sports, travels and doesn’t take herself too seriously. Having dated men on and off, Leah always wondered why they never gave her ‘butterflies’. It wasn’t until her first kiss with a girl at age 25 that she realised why. She’s hoping the experts will be able to find her a woman that wakes up with a smile on her face, who is spontaneous, and loves to laugh! | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4