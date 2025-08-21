Lytham Proms is set to return this weekend - here's everything you need to know

Lytham Proms is set to return this weekend - this two-day spectacular will include concerts on Saturday August 23 and Sunday August 24.

Lytham Hall’s grand east lawn will set the stage for a two-day Music & Proms Extravaganza over the August Bank Holiday weekend, promising picnics, sing-alongs and a bigger stage positioned across the front of the Georgian house for maximum views. Organisers stress the event raises funds for the Hall’s restoration.

Dates, times and place

The Proms run Saturday 23 August and Sunday 24 August with music from 3pm to 7.30pm each day. Gates open at 2pm so you can stake out a spot and settle in.

The Hall is on Ballam Road, FY8 4J - a pedestrian gate on Forest Drive will also be open.

What’s on?

Saturday brings British singing legend Tony Christie with his band plus support from D3VA, Jo Ashcroft, The Redfearn Sisters, Beth Thomas and Ashley Morton - a setlist spanning over 50 years of hits.

The show will start at 3pm and finish at 7:30 pm, allowing everyone to leave the parkland during daylight.

On Sunday, No.1 vocal harmony group The Overtones headline, joined by a celebratory Nations of Great Britain tribute and performances from Chris Lafferty, Josh Rudd and Kerry Rogers.

Soprano Emily Haig closes Sunday with a Proms-style finale. BBC Radio Lancashire’s Graham Liver returns as host.

Tickets and info

One-day tickets are £29.50 with a weekend ticket at £50 if you’re doing both days.

Early birds: the first 500 tickets for each night are £27.50.

A limited Champagne Afternoon Tea VIP option is £95, including a seat in the VIP area and access to an exclusive toilet. Tickets and car-parking passes are sold in advance.

The main gate will open at 2pm to allow access for the public to set up and enjoy their picnics.

The Rear gate on Forest Drive will also be open for pedestrians only at 2pm.

When you arrive at this event, tickets will be accepted shown on your mobile phone or printed off. Please have these ready to have your barcode scanned.

What to bring?

This is very much a bring your own picnic affair as food and drink are welcome and there’ll also be concessions on site.

You can bring one fold-up chair per person plus blankets and cool boxes; tables aren’t permitted.

If the weather turns the show goes on unless conditions are unsafe - no umbrellas, so pack waterproofs or sunscreen as needed.

Dogs aren’t allowed except registered assistance dogs.

Getting there and parking

Organisers encourage walking or public transport. For drivers on-site parking is £6.50 (pre-bookable) with free Blue Badge parking in a designated zone.

Please avoid parking on nearby residential streets; additional public car parks are signposted off Ballam Road and Station Square.

Their gates are situated just outside the centre of Lytham close to the train station. You can follow the brown tourist signs or use the satnav postcode FY8 4TS to direct you to the gates.

Over the railway bridge by the Station, you will see a mini roundabout and our main gates are adjacent to this.