Kings of Leon have joined the lineup for Lytham Festival 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grammy award-winning rockers will headline the North West’s largest live music festival on Wednesday, July 2.

Kings of Leon will headline Lytham Festival on Wednesday July 2, 2025 | Kings of Leon

They join the already announced headliners Alanis Morissette (Friday, July 4), Justin Timberlake (Saturday, July 5) and Scottish rock icons Simple Minds and Texas (Sunday, July 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the Thursday night headliner and special guests will be revealed soon, say the festival’s organisers.

Tickets for Kings of Leon go on sale at 9am Friday from lythamfestival.com.

Kings of Leon

Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon – brothers Caleb (guitar/vocals), Nathan (drums) and Jared Followill (bass), and their cousin Matthew Followill (guitar) – have released nine studio albums selling more than 20 million copies, and almost 40 million singles worldwide.

In the UK alone, the multi-platinum selling band has reached the Top 10 with all their albums including six that hit the Number One spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also had eight Grammy nominations, three Grammy award wins, three NME Awards, two BRIT Awards, and a Juno Award.

Kings of Leon will headline Lytham Festival on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 | Lytham Festival

They have toured all over the world headlining the biggest festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella, Reading and Leeds on three occasions, and multiple Lollapalooza’s.

This year has seen the band complete a world tour which included a huge show at London’s BST in Hyde Park – an unprecedented record breaking fifth time they have played the iconic location – as well as releasing their ninth full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun.

Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds and Texas will all headline TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2025. | nw

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to be announcing Kings of Leon as a headliner for Lytham Festival, and we can’t wait to hear them performing songs from across their unparalleled nine album catalogue of Alternative Rock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They join our already brilliant line-up featuring Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake and Simple Minds and Texas and we still have one more headliner to reveal along with a whole load of special guests.

“It might only be December but Lytham Festival 2025 will be here before we know it and we can’t wait to get out on the Green for five days of incredible live music on the Lancashire coast.”

Individual tickets for Friday to Sunday and five-day passes are on sale now.

You can book tickets by visiting lythamfestival.com.