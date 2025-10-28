Lytham Christmas lights switch-on is back - here's everything you need to know

Lytham is gearing up for an unforgettable night as the town’s Christmas lights switch-on brings a dazzling line-up of performers to the stage on Saturday, November 15, from 1pm to 8pm.

From rising stars to seasoned performers the event promises something for everyone and a whole lot of festive cheer.

Taking centre stage are The Redbanks a talented new band formed in June 2025 for their school leavers’ assembly.

What started as a one-off performance quickly turned into something much bigger with the group’s natural chemistry and musical flair propelling them into the local spotlight.

Despite being together only a few months, The Redbanks are eager to share their sound with the Lytham crowd and kick off their musical journey in style.

The Redbanks | third party

Next up is Emily a St Annes local whose passion for performing began at the Pauline Quirke Academy before she went on to study acting at PPA drama school in Guildford.

Emily has graced several local venues with her soulful voice and audiences can expect a heartfelt set from a performer who simply loves connecting with her community.

Following Emily the stage will be filled with energy as a North West five-piece professional band brings anthemic rock and pop classics to the crowd and the party doesn’t stop there.

After the main event they’ll continue the celebration over at The Station Pub keeping the music going well into the night.

Emily, a local girl of St.Annes who found her passion for singing and acting through the Pauline Quirke Academy, which led to 3 years studying acting at PPA, a drama school in Guildford. | third party

Then comes one of Fylde’s most iconic acts - Touch the Pearl. Formed in 1988, this soul, funk and disco show-band has entertained audiences across the UK and Europe for nearly four decades.

Expect high-energy hits, powerhouse vocals and an irresistible groove that’s guaranteed to get everyone dancing.

Also returning to the switch-on stage are D3VA a powerhouse harmony trio of lifelong friends whose stellar careers have seen them share the stage with stars like Catherine Jenkins, Tony Christie and Sheridan Smith.

And completing the line-up is 13-year-old Scarlett Hackett a rising star from AVR Dance and Theatre School.

With leading roles in Matilda Jr., Frozen Jr., and Six: Teen Edition, plus back-to-back wins at Blackpool’s Pop Idol, Scarlett is one to watch.

The Lytham Christmas switch-on event will start at 1pm with the closure of Clifton Street and Market Square ahead of the Street Performances.