Four finalists are through to the exciting live final of Lowther Pavilion's Battle of the Bands, sponsored by Lytham Festival, and the second for an introduction is Valentyne.

The five piece describe themselves as an alternative rock and pop band which just clicked when they got together at the end of last year.

George Webster, brother Tom Webster, both from Preston and guitarists, singer Charlotte Isobel, drummer Rob Downey and bass player Carl Whittle had all performed in other bands but after meeting in Manchester last year, they decided to form Valentyne.

George said: Valentyne kind of started at the end of last year and when we moved to Manchester it kind of clicked, it's been exciting.

"We have written our own music from the start, myself, Charlotte and Tom come up with the ideas mainly and we practice one or two sessions a week in Manchester.

"One of our famuily members saw Battle of the Bands advertised on Facebook, it's cool and gets us into a different city or crowd of people we hadn't met before.

"We have our song choice narrowed down to five tracks. It would mean a lot to us to win, I think its always ratifying to do these events when you get realtime feedback.

"A lot of gigs, partcularly in Manchester, it all gets a bit saturated. They are too cool to come and chat afterwards but this is more community based."

The band have had success playing gigs in Manchester, Blackpool and Preston. Their ambitious live show, punk rock attitude, and wild onstage performances have begun to cement a loyal following, with festival appearances including Boardwalks and The Neighbourhood.

Check out the video above to see them gigging at The Leadmill in Sheffield.