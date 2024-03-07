Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four finalists are through to the exciting live final of Lowther Pavilion's Battle of the Bands, sponsored by Lytham Festival, and the first for an introduction are Kind Hearted Thieves.

The band describes itself as a cinematic folk rock, grunge band fronted by singer songwriter Jamie Ramsden whose voice 'roars like the sea on a stormy, winter night in their home town of Blackpool'.

And they are right, he has powerful and haunting tones in his voice which have been likened to musical greats Eddie Vedder and Nick Drake.

Jamie, who has been 'doing this for a while' said he was pleased to be in the final of Battle of the Bands.

He said: "I'm looking forward to it, we have never played The Lowther before it will be pretty cool. "It was a bit of a shock when I heard cause I'm not sure who applied.

"Polly, who is our violinist, is always on the hunt for festivals and these kind of things so I didn't know until she emailed me with the news, it's pretty good. "We are a bit older, I've been doing this for a while, so I'm looking forward to a decent crowd and to me that's the main thing. It doesn't even have to be that big but it's a cool venue so I'm looking forward to it." Jamie started the band in lockdown.

KHT's folk rock sound emerged with their 2020 debut single Nevermoor which tells the take of a futuristic, dystopian landscape left broken and barren by human greed.

With a haunting and anthemic sounds it evokes a life affirming mood alongside a video which notched up 1.5 million views on Facebook and even got the nod from one of KHT's biggest musical influencers Frank Turner.

During the recording of their debut album Kind Hearted Thieves began working with Grammy award ainning arunge Legend, Dave Abbruzzese of Pearl Jam, Peter Cornell, IMFs, Pseutopia, GRO, and many more .

Dave laid his signature drums down on 3 of their tracks, mixed 4 of the songs and even managed to bring in a number of other prominent names.

Having his backing was a major boost for the band.

Check out the video above for their single Love and Other Curses.