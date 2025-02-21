Netflix’s eighth series of Love is Blind features singletons from Minneapolis, Minnesota taking part in the experiment. But which couples have formed already - and which are no longer together?
1. Monica and Joey - Together
This couple became the first of the season to get engaged, after Joey got down on one knee. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
2. Ben and Sara - Together
It was a rockier road with Sara expressing concerns over Ben’s answers to questions about his political leanings. However they managed to find common ground and after he proposed, Sara said yes. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
3. Dave and Lauren - Together
Despite being torn between two women, Dave ultimately decided to propose to Lauren - and she accepted. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
4. Devin and Virginia - Together
Devin was another who was torn between two women at first: Virginia and Brittany. However he ultimately decided on Virginia and after proposing, she said yes. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
5. Daniel and Taylor - Together
Despite being together currently, there is a cloud hanging over Daniel and Taylor. Having joked about proposing earlier, Daniel actually did it and Taylor accepted - but upon meeting in person she couldn’t shake the feeling he had followed her on Instagram before the experiment. Will they remain a couple? | Netflix Photo: Netflix
6. Madison and Alex - Not Together
Despite making it to the cusp of engagement, Madison and Alex had a major disagreement and left the experiment as singles. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
