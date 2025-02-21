Love is Blind series 8: which couples are still together - and who has broken-up?

Love is Blind is airing its eighth series on Netflix now 💘

Love is Blind is back with a brand new series. The first batch of episodes arrived on Valentine’s Day - and more are coming over the next few weeks.

It has arrived just in time to fill the Love Island: All Stars shaped hole in the hearts of British viewers. Which aired its dramatic final on ITV2 - and fans were left shocked by it.

Netflix’s eighth series of Love is Blind features singletons from Minneapolis, Minnesota taking part in the experiment. But which couples have formed already - and which are no longer together?

The show will air over February and March 2025 on the streaming service. Remind yourself of the release schedule.

This couple became the first of the season to get engaged, after Joey got down on one knee.

1. Monica and Joey - Together

This couple became the first of the season to get engaged, after Joey got down on one knee. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

It was a rockier road with Sara expressing concerns over Ben’s answers to questions about his political leanings. However they managed to find common ground and after he proposed, Sara said yes.

2. Ben and Sara - Together

It was a rockier road with Sara expressing concerns over Ben’s answers to questions about his political leanings. However they managed to find common ground and after he proposed, Sara said yes. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

Despite being torn between two women, Dave ultimately decided to propose to Lauren - and she accepted.

3. Dave and Lauren - Together

Despite being torn between two women, Dave ultimately decided to propose to Lauren - and she accepted. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

Devin was another who was torn between two women at first: Virginia and Brittany. However he ultimately decided on Virginia and after proposing, she said yes.

4. Devin and Virginia - Together

Devin was another who was torn between two women at first: Virginia and Brittany. However he ultimately decided on Virginia and after proposing, she said yes. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

Despite being together currently, there is a cloud hanging over Daniel and Taylor. Having joked about proposing earlier, Daniel actually did it and Taylor accepted - but upon meeting in person she couldn’t shake the feeling he had followed her on Instagram before the experiment. Will they remain a couple?

5. Daniel and Taylor - Together

Despite being together currently, there is a cloud hanging over Daniel and Taylor. Having joked about proposing earlier, Daniel actually did it and Taylor accepted - but upon meeting in person she couldn’t shake the feeling he had followed her on Instagram before the experiment. Will they remain a couple? | Netflix Photo: Netflix

Despite making it to the cusp of engagement, Madison and Alex had a major disagreement and left the experiment as singles.

6. Madison and Alex - Not Together

Despite making it to the cusp of engagement, Madison and Alex had a major disagreement and left the experiment as singles. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

