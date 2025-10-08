Live Wyre Wrestling returns with new stars: here's everything you need to know

Live Wyre Wrestling returns to Cleveleys - an action-packed, family-friendly evening of high-flying moves and larger-than-life wrestling stars.

Live Wyre Wrestling is set to return to Cleveleys Citizens Hall for its most exciting event of the year - Power Surge 2025.

Dates and times

  • Date: November, 15.
  • Doors Open: 6:00pm.
  • Showtime: 6:30pm.
  • Venue: Cleveleys Citizens Hall, 190 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3NG.
  • Tickets: £10 (available at livewyrewrestling.com).

What’s on?

The event will feature some of the most dynamic and charismatic wrestlers in the industry, including:

  • Live Wyre Wrestling Champion – Wildfire Nate Reese defending his gold for the first time.
  • Britain’s Got Talent Semi-Finalist – the colossal TITAN, bringing unstoppable power to the ring.
  • The savage strength of “The War Beast” ARCADIUS.
  • Fan-favorite technician Mark Billington showcasing pure wrestling excellence.
  • The unique intensity of “The Vegan Athlete” Holloway.
  • The charisma and skill of “Primetime” Jordan Kane.
  • Debutant - Catch-as-catch-can specialist, star of UFC Icon Josh Barnetts Bloodsport - Kev Lloyd.

This is more than wrestling - it’s an all-out spectacle of athleticism, drama and crowd-pumping excitement that the whole family can enjoy.

Whether you're a seasoned wrestling enthusiast or a newcomer to the sport, Power Surge 2025 offers something for everyone.

Expect thrilling matches and a vibrant atmosphere that makes for an unforgettable night out. The event is designed to be accessible and enjoyable for all ages, ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for families.

Live Wyre Wrestling has quickly become a staple in the Cleveleys community, providing local fans with regular access to high-quality wrestling entertainment.

Tickets are available now at livewyrewrestling.com.

