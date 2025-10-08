Live Wyre Wrestling returns with new stars: here's everything you need to know
Live Wyre Wrestling is set to return to Cleveleys Citizens Hall for its most exciting event of the year - Power Surge 2025.
Dates and times
- Date: November, 15.
- Doors Open: 6:00pm.
- Showtime: 6:30pm.
- Venue: Cleveleys Citizens Hall, 190 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3NG.
- Tickets: £10 (available at livewyrewrestling.com).
What’s on?
The event will feature some of the most dynamic and charismatic wrestlers in the industry, including:
- Live Wyre Wrestling Champion – Wildfire Nate Reese defending his gold for the first time.
- Britain’s Got Talent Semi-Finalist – the colossal TITAN, bringing unstoppable power to the ring.
- The savage strength of “The War Beast” ARCADIUS.
- Fan-favorite technician Mark Billington showcasing pure wrestling excellence.
- The unique intensity of “The Vegan Athlete” Holloway.
- The charisma and skill of “Primetime” Jordan Kane.
- Debutant - Catch-as-catch-can specialist, star of UFC Icon Josh Barnetts Bloodsport - Kev Lloyd.
This is more than wrestling - it’s an all-out spectacle of athleticism, drama and crowd-pumping excitement that the whole family can enjoy.
Whether you're a seasoned wrestling enthusiast or a newcomer to the sport, Power Surge 2025 offers something for everyone.
Expect thrilling matches and a vibrant atmosphere that makes for an unforgettable night out. The event is designed to be accessible and enjoyable for all ages, ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for families.
Live Wyre Wrestling has quickly become a staple in the Cleveleys community, providing local fans with regular access to high-quality wrestling entertainment.
Tickets are available now at livewyrewrestling.com.