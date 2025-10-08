Lightpool 2025: Latest update as fantastic new attractions revealed

Blackpool’s skyline will sparkle this autumn as a series of dazzling light projections transform some of the town’s best-known landmarks during this year’s Lightpool Festival.

Blackpool’s nights are about to shine even brighter as the Lightpool Festival returns this October with a stunning series of new light projections set to transform some of the resort’s most recognisable landmarks.

From 15 October to 1 November, visitors can experience an after-dark spectacle as buildings around the town centre come alive between 6pm and 10pm each evening.

The projections form part of the wider Lightpool Festival programme which celebrates Blackpool’s proud history of illumination and creativity.

At the heart of the display will be the Tower & Golden Mile Light Show, a breathtaking collaboration between artists Greg McLenahan and Mitch Bailey.

The duo has created a synchronised light performance stretching from the iconic Blackpool Tower along the Golden Mile filling the promenade with shifting patterns and colour.

This coordinated display promises to be a highlight for both residents and visitors, continuing Blackpool’s long tradition of blending seaside fun with cutting-edge technology.

Over by the Wedding Chapel artist Ant Dickenson will unveil Sun Glitter - a gentle and reflective projection inspired by the sparkle of sunlight dancing across water.

The chapel’s curved glass façade will become a canvas of calm, rippling light, offering a moment of peace and beauty amid the bustling seafront.

Meanwhile, St John’s Church will host Synaptic Lights an immersive installation by Lightspray Visual.

This striking display will use vivid colours, floating abstract forms, and hidden imagery to evoke the connections between nature, mind, and movement.

Viewers are encouraged to look closely - subtle details, from animals to symbolic shapes may reveal themselves in the glowing artwork.

Lightpool’s organisers say the projections are designed to “transform familiar places into something magical,” encouraging people to see the town in a new light.

The Lightpool Festival has become one of Blackpool’s most anticipated autumn attractions drawing thousands each year to experience art.

For full details and event updates, visit LightpoolFestival.