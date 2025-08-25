Final preparations are underway for a big community celebration on Saturday August 30 as local volunteers get ready to welcome visitors to the Lytham St Annes Lifeboat station open day.

Running from 10.30am to 4.30pm at the Barbara Anne’s RNLI Boathouse on South Promenade (FY8 1SJ) next to the swimming baths on Eastbank Road this is the one day each year when the Sea Charity’s boathouse is fully open to the public.

Visitors can step inside the working station, tour the All-weather Shannon class lifeboat ;Barbara Anne’, and meet the volunteer crew who launch and operate her.

The station’s Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) ‘MOAM’ will also be brought over from her Central Beach boathouse giving guests a rare side by side look at both state-of-the-art Lytham St Annes lifeboats.

Lytham St Annes RNLI Open Day 2023 | David Forshaw

Crew members will be on hand throughout the day to answer questions and explain the boats’ equipment and unique launching methods.

Beyond the boats, the Open Day promises a full programme of family fun. Expect tombolas, games for children and adults and a cafe and bar to keep everyone fuelled, with live entertainment running from morning through late afternoon.

The event coincides with the St Annes International Kite Festival so the promenade will be buzzing with colour and activity - perfect for a full day out by the sea.

Partner agencies are set to join in as well, with HM Coastguard, Ambulance, and Fire & Rescue planning to attend (operational demands permitting) to showcase their equipment and explain how emergency services collaborate to save lives in the community.

Lytham St Annes Lifeboat Fun Day | David Forshaw

Lytham St Annes Fundraising Branch Secretary, Alison Young said: “It’s a great chance for the public to learn about the RNLI and the Sea Charity’s rescue work as well as have an enjoyable day out.”

Founded in 1851, Lytham St Annes Lifeboat Station has a proud history of service with nine medals for bravery awarded to its volunteer crews.

The RNLI remains a charity powered by donations and volunteers, providing a 24-hour search and rescue service around the coasts of the UK and Ireland.