Legally Blonde The Musical opens at Blackpool's Winter Gardens with a bend and snap!
Legally Blonde The Musical opened last night to delighted audiences at the Winter Gardens Blackpool as they immersed themselves in the pink world of Elle Woods!
Encore Productions made sure that the bend and snap was well and truly put into Blackpool with its first amateur production in association with Blackpool Entertainment Company.
Many of the cast are local talent and were taking to the Opera House stage for the first time.
Director Katie Edgar said: “ Our talented cast and crew have poured their hearts and souls into bringing this beloved story to life. What a fantastic opening night thank you to everyone who joined us!”
The show runs until Saturday March 9th tickets are still available from Winter Gardens