Legally Blonde The Musical opened last night to delighted audiences at the Winter Gardens Blackpool as they immersed themselves in the pink world of Elle Woods!

Encore Productions made sure that the bend and snap was well and truly put into Blackpool with its first amateur production in association with Blackpool Entertainment Company.

Legally Blonde opens at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Many of the cast are local talent and were taking to the Opera House stage for the first time.

Director Katie Edgar said: “ Our talented cast and crew have poured their hearts and souls into bringing this beloved story to life. What a fantastic opening night thank you to everyone who joined us!”