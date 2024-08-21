Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The damp conditions might be a blessing for those with hayfever, admittedly. ⛅

Leeds Festival 2024 has thrown open the gates to Bramham Park today for those Early Bird ticket holders (August 21 2024.)

With more making their way to Bramham Park this week, will the conditions be ideal for setting up camp before the music starts on Thursday?

Here’s a look at the weather forecast throughout the duration of Leeds Festival 2024, and if hayfever pills are mandatory this year.

The gates to Bramham Park opened moments ago as those Early Bird ticket holders start to set up camp for Leeds Festival 2024 this weekend (August 22 - August 25 2024.)

Being in Leeds right now, the conditions aren’t too bad around this area but certainly, a look to the heavens would indicate that there might be a chance of rain as many make their pilgrimage to this year’s event - headlined by Liam Gallagher, Blink-182 and Fred Again..

But for those without Early Bird tickets, their Leeds Festival 2024 begins later this week, as around 90,000+ people are expected to attend this year’s event - so for those making a late entrance to the campsites this year, is it going to be a muddy affair setting up a tent?

We’ve taken a look at the long-range forecast for Wetherby over the next few days to see what the weather is going to be like to hopefully give those making their way to Bramham Park some indication as to when it might be ideal to set up base for the next few days…

… and for those of you who suffer from hayfever this time of year, will the pollen count be kind or will those teary eyes not just be seeing Liam Gallagher perform “Live Forever” on Friday night?

What’s the weather going to be like for Leeds Festival 2024?

Are the heavens expected to open at any stage during Leeds Festival 2024 - and how is the pollen count looking for hay fever sufferers this year? | Canva

General forecast for Leeds Festival 2024

Mixed - so pack accordingly if you’ve not done so already. The Met Office’s forecast for the rest of the week, including the August Bank Holiday weekend, reads: “dry and bright, with increasing clouds and light rain spreading from the west, turning heavy over hills. Winds will strengthen, especially on hills.”

“(Wednesday) will stay cloudy with light rain, heavier over the Pennines by dawn, and strong winds. Thursday will be very windy with rain clearing east, becoming brighter in the east. Winds will ease later”.

“Friday will be wet and windy, with some brighter spells on Saturday and Sunday, though with scattered showers, particularly heavy on Saturday. Temperatures will be cool throughout.”

Day-by-day forecast for Leeds Festival 2024

August 21 2024

13:00: Cloudy (17°)

14:00: Overcast (17°)

15:00: Overcast (17°)

16:00: Overcast (17°)

17:00: Overcast (17°)

18:00: Overcast (17°)

19:00: Overcast (16°)

20:00: Cloudy (16°)

21:00: Cloudy (16°)

22:00: Partly cloudy (16°)

23:00: Cloudy (16°)

00:00: Cloudy (16°)

August 22 2024

06:00: Sunny intervals (15°)

07:00: Light showers (16°)

08:00: Overcast (16°)

09:00: Overcast (17°)

10:00: Light rain (17°)

11:00: Light rain (18°)

12:00: Sunny intervals (18°)

13:00: Sunny intervals (18°)

14:00: Sunny (18°)

15:00: Sunny (19°)

16:00: Sunny (19°)

17:00: Sunny intervals (18°)

18:00: Sunny intervals (17°)

19:00: Sunny intervals (17°)

20:00: Partly cloudy night (16°)

21:00: Cloudy (15°)

22:00: Cloudy (15°)

23:00: Light rain (14°)

00:00: Light rain (14°)

August 23 2024

07:00: Light showers (13°)

10:00: Sunny intervals (16°)

13:00: Sunny (17°)

16:00: Sunny (18°)

19:00: Partly cloudy night (16°)

22:00: Partly cloudy night (14°)

00:00: Partly cloudy night (13°)

August 24 2024

It looks to be a mere cloudy night when Blink-182 headline Bramham Park at Leeds Festival on Saturday. | AFP via Getty Images

07:00: Sunny intervals (11°)

10:00: Sunny intervals (15°)

13:00: Sunny intervals (16°)

16:00: Sunny (16°)

19:00: Partly cloudy night (15°)

22:00: Partly cloudy night (12°)

00:00: Clear night (11°)

August 25 2024

07:00: Sunny intervals (10°)

10:00: Sunny intervals (14°)

13:00: Sunny intervals (16°)

16:00: Sunny intervals (17°)

19:00: Partly cloudy night (16°)

22:00: Partly cloudy night (14°)

00:00: Partly cloudy night (13°)

August 26 2024

07:00: Sunny intervals (12°)

10:00: Sunny intervals (16°)

13:00 (campsite closure): Sunny intervals (19°)

Will there be a high pollen count any of the days during Leeds Festival 2024?

Those who have acute hay fever during the summer seasons, it’s not going to be too bad at Bramham Park this year. With the damp moments set to take place during the festival, the met office have advised that the pollen count will be “medium” throughout the duration of Leeds Festival 2024.

So for those who get it really bad (myself included), it might pay to bring some hayfever tablets with you - and of course, letting security know ahead of entering the site what those pills actually are.

Are you heading to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival this week? Let us know who you’re looking forward to the most at this year’s event or share your memories of festival’s of yesteryear by leaving a comment down below or contacting the writer of this article.