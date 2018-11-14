Larger than life world in Lytham drama group's Cats

Lytham Academy Of Theatre Arts presents the world famous musical Cats, based on T.S. Eliot’s ‘Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats’.

The show is set in a larger than life world where favourite cats including The Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees and Grizabella come out to play on one special night of the year - the night of The Jellicle Ball.

They each tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of them to go to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life. Runs November 21-24, Lowther Pavilion.