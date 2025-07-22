Organisers of the popular Lancashire festival Highest Point have made a u-turn on their decision not to return in 2025.

The star-studded event at Williamson Park in Lancaster had attracted tens of thousands of people from across Lancashire in May ever year with big names performing including Busted, Sam Ryder, Cat Burns, Gok Wan, Tom Odell.

But after last year’s event organisers said they were taking a break and would not be returnin in 2025.

But today they have announced a u-turn on this decision as they announced the event will be back but in a new venue and at a different time of the year.

In October, organisers of Highest Point will present two nights of massive proportions at Lancaster Town Hall.

First up, get ready to welcome Craig Charles to Lancaster Town Hall on Friday, October 3. Known for his high-energy sets at festivals and clubs across the UK, Craig delivers a dancefloor packing mix of soul, funk & disco.

A Highest Point spokesman said: “Craig’s DJ set in The Woods at Highest Point in 2023 was legendary so come and join us for a night of feel-good vibes, classic grooves, and unforgettable energy in one of the city’s most iconic venues.”

The following night will be an unforgettable evening as the iconic Gok Wan as he brings his signature DJ set again to Lancaster Town Hall.

Known for his infectious energy, dazzling style, and incredible musical taste, Gok is set to light up the dance floor with a crowd-pleasing mix of uplifting house, funky classics, and feel-good anthems.

A Highest Point spokesman said: “Gok is Highest Point's most requested DJ after playing on the Main Stage in 2023, he returned to a massive crowd in 2024. Do not miss this night!!

Tickets go on sale Friday 25th July at 10am

