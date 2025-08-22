Join Strictly star Graziano Di Prima as he shakes and strolls through Blackpool Illuminations for Tia's Crown
Tia's Crown, which supports mental and physical wellbeing through dance, is launching its inaugural 'Shake, Rattle and Stroll' event along Blackpool Promenade on Saturday 20 September.
The evening will start with a fun dance warmup session led by former Strictly professional dancer Graziano Di Prima, before the official walk.
This family-friendly event follows an accessible route through part of Blackpool Illuminations, starting at The Comedy Carpet and ending at Red Bank Road, Bispham. All are welcome, and purple fancy dress is encouraged!
Further details and tickets are available now at TryBooking:
Standard entry: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/FDRX
Upgraded entry: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/FDRY (this includes a t-shirt)
The funds raised by the walkers will support the charity's 'Let's Dance' sessions and other community activities to make dance accessible to communities who may not be able to participate otherwise.
You can find out more about Tia’s Crown on Facebook and Instagram, and at their website, www.tiascrown.co.uk