6 . 14 - Give a Little Love (2020)

A pandemic era advert that is uplifting and clever, but tends more towards the early years of John Lewis ads more than the stirring, heart-string tugging efforts that the company is known for. The choice to mix different animation styles in with live action clips as love is spread is a canny one - but it is not the most memorable and it isn’t one I would have watched if I wasn’t reviewing them all. Rating: 2.6 Jingle Bells. | John Lewis/ YouTube Photo: John Lewis/ YouTube