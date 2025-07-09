JC Dance marks 20th show with call for former dancers to join the celebration
JC Dance, founded in 2004 by Principal Joanna Crawford, will present A Grand Show at Blackpool’s iconic Grand Theatre on Sunday, September 21.
Featuring over 120 dancers aged two to 18 from across the region, the performance promises a nostalgic and joyful trip down memory lane.
The special anniversary production will feature 28 dance numbers in two performance - a 2pm matinee and 6pm evening show, highlighting music from crowd favourites like The Greatest Showman, Hairspray, Queen and Matilda.
Many pieces will include elements of choreography from past shows, honouring the school’s two-decade history.
Principal Joanna said: “I can’t believe this is the 20th show, time really does fly when you’re having fun. I would absolutely love to see former pupils and their families join our very special celebration and see how today’s dancers are enjoying themselves just as they did.
“A Grand Show is a completely new show, but each number will pay homage to something from the past. It’ll be good fun for anyone who has danced with us or taken part in a JC Dance show to try to spot a tune or a sequence from one of their own numbers.”
Joanna, who first performed at the Grand Theatre as a child, said: “The Grand Theatre is an iconic venue in Blackpool and it’s a privilege to dance on its stage.
“I performed there myself as a child and it was always a proud moment for me and my parents, so it will be lovely to give that experience to my pupils in September.
“The scale of this year’s event is a step up for us. The stage is double the size we’ve had before and being in that venue will just elevate everything for performers and audience alike,”
In addition to children’s classes held in Weeton Village Hall and Scream Studios in Blackpool, JC Dance also offers adult ballet and tap, attracting dancers from St Annes, Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Kirkham, Poulton and beyond.
With excitement building among dancers and staff, Joanna is especially looking forward to welcoming back alumni.
Joanna said: “So many people have been part of our journey - through shows, school classes or community sessions. I’d love them to come back and see how the next generation is loving it just as much.”
Tickets are on sale from June 27 at The Grand Theatre Box Office, priced at £23.50 for adults and £16 for children.
For more information about JC Dance click here.
For tickets to the show go to The Grand Theatre Blackpool Box Office.
