I’ve always wanted to dine at Faulty Towers - now it’s coming to Blackpool

Comedy chaos, clumsy service and classic ‘70s gags are all on the menu as Faulty Towers The Dining Experience arrives in Blackpool this June for a limited two night run at The Imperial Hotel.

Running on 14-15 June, the much-loved immersive show transforms a traditional dinner service into a hilarious theatrical experience with guests seated right in the middle of the mayhem.

Expect a three course meal paired with two hours of nonstop comedy, improvised antics, and all the chaos you'd expect from a night at the infamous Faulty Towers.

The Faulty Towers Dining Experience is coming to Blackpool. | Getty Images

The cast for the Blackpool dates features Jonathon Saunders as the ever grumbling Basil, Jonathan Mathews as the accident prone Manuel, and Nerine Skinner as the ever watchful Sybil.

Together, they’ll deliver a night of gags, misunderstandings, and farcical fun, all while serving dinner to guests.

70% of the show is improvised, meaning no two performances are the same and anything can happen. The action starts from the moment guests arrive, blurring the lines between theatre and reality in a unique, interactive setting.

Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh and Andrew Foreman, the show has entertained over a million people since its beginnings in 1997.

It has toured to 43 countries, performed in over 1,000 venues, and is now the longest-running immersive theatre show in the UK.

It’s a loving tribute to the legendary BBC sitcom ‘Fawlty Towers’ - though it’s entirely unofficial and not affiliated with the show’s original creators.

Producer Jared Harford said: “Blackpool is the perfect place to bring the fun of Faulty Towers to life. It’s always a riot, and we can’t wait to share it with new audiences on the coast.”

So if you’re looking for something delightfully different and don’t mind the odd bread roll being launched across the dining room - grab a ticket, bring your sense of humour, and prepare to be part of the show.

Tickets are now on sale on the wesbite: https://www.interactivetheatre.com.au/faulty-towers-the-dining-experience/