Inside the Little Monkeys Club that could create Britain’s next climbing star

Here in Blackpool the next generation of climbers is already chalking up: meet the ‘Little Monkeys’, the instructor-led starter class at Blackpool Sports Centre designed especially for five and six-year-olds.

In a lively play-first hour each week children scamper across easy routes, learn to clip in safely and turn balance and problem-solving into pure fun.

It’s a gentle gateway to a sport that builds confidence as much as it builds strong fingers and it’s right on our doorstep.

Little Monkeys feeds directly into Active Blackpool’s Learn 2 Climb pathway where youngsters progress through the nationally recognised NICAS scheme from age seven.

That means local kids aren’t just climbing for giggles; they’re picking up real, transferable skills in movement, decision-making and risk awareness.

With year-round coaching and clear milestones to aim for. Parents can book sessions at the Sports Centre and there are junior pay & play options too - handy for trying the wall before committing to a course.

If families need a role model, they don’t have to look far. Lancashire’s own Thea Cameron - who honed her craft at Boulder UK in Walton Summit, Preston - is now a fully fledged GB Team climber, regularly competing at national and international level.

Thea, a GB Team Climber, said: “When I was a kid I just climbed everything. I just loved sports as a kid and I loved being involved with sport. I think I did my first competition at 9 or 10.

“Historically, climbing is a very male-dominated sport but it is changing and it's really nice to see that, because I've grown up in the community seeing that change and more women coming into the sport. It's really cool to see so many women crushing hard.

“When I was definitely younger, like a child, I'd come in and it would be predominantly men in the climbing walls. There are some nights in here now where it's just like mainly women which is pretty cool, yeah it's nice to see that change definitely.

“Just get involved, just get stuck in. Don't be afraid of trying to get into it and yeah, I think just give it a go.”

GB Team Climber Thea Cameron says she has seen the sport become less male-dominated. | Neil Cross

Her story is a brilliant north-west blueprint: start young, fall in love with movement, find a supportive community and keep showing up. For Blackpool girls eyeing the wall, that pathway feels excitingly close.

And it’s not just a boys’ game. Coaches and parents around the Sports Centre talk proudly about alumnae from the Little Monkeys sessions - like Isabelle, a local youngster who began in the Saturday morning class and is now stacking up podiums on the youth circuit, drawing admiring glances from GB pathways.

Stories like hers matter: when girls see girls topping out, participation soars.

Climbing also happens to be a wonderfully inclusive after school habit. For parents, there’s plenty to love: a safe, supervised environment and steady progression.

So if you’ve got a little one who’s forever scaling the sofa, consider swapping cushions for footholds.

Book a taster, pop in on a Saturday morning and let them discover the thrill climbing with a roomful of new friends.

From Little Monkeys to NICAS and maybe, one day, to Team GB - the journey can start right here in Blackpool.

The Little Monkeys instructor led sessions are for children aged 5 and 6. The sessions run on Saturdays from 10:00am to 11:00am at Blackpool Sports Centre.

Adults can also join in a separate session pay and play for those ages 18 and over are 55 minutes and cost £9.20. The times are Wednesday 8pm or Fridat at 8pm.

They also offer 1:1 tuition for all abilities at flexible times to suit contact: [email protected].