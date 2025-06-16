I'm an American visiting Blackpool and I love the Pleasure Beach Resort
Known for his chilling investigations and eerie explorations across haunted locations, Kalani swapped ghostly encounters for thrilling rides and seaside treats on this occasion and he seemed to enjoy every minute of it.
Kalani kicked off his day at the park by trying out the classic Derby Racer, a vintage carousel ride that’s long been a favorite among visitors. The ride’s speed and nostalgic charm made for a unique start to his experience.
From there, it was only fitting for a ghost hunter to head straight to the Ghost Train, one of the world’s oldest operating ghost themed rides. While Kalani didn’t report any actual paranormal activity on board, the spooky atmosphere was certainly in his wheelhouse.
Next on the agenda was Infusion, the suspended looping coaster that twists and turns over water, offering a visually stunning and adrenaline pumping ride.
Kalani said: “Infusion looks pretty sweet, I can’t wait to try it.” His verdict? A thrilling highlight of the day.
Amid the excitement, Kalani couldn’t resist the tempting aroma of fresh doughnuts wafting through the park, he said: “The fresh doughnuts smell pretty nice, so I’m going to grab one to share. They’re actually really good and taste fresh.” A quick snack break provided the perfect pause before his final ride of the day.
To wind down, Kalani chose the whimsical Alice in Wonderland ride. This family friendly attraction, with its colorful scenes and classic characters offered a lighthearted contrast to the thrills and chills of the earlier part of the day.
Although more accustomed to haunted houses and abandoned buildings, Kalani’s first adventure at Blackpool Pleasure Beach proved to be a fun and memorable departure from the paranormal.
Fans are already speculating whether a haunted ride review might be next but for now, it’s clear Kalani enjoyed the classic British seaside amusement park experience.