A performance artist and theatre maker from Blackpool is taking end of the pier entertainment on the road later this year.

Harry Clayton-Wright will present Mr Blackpool's Seaside Spectacular in London and Newcastle in November.

It’s a bold new theatrical performance exploring the past and future of the resort through a contemporary, cabaret-infused lens in lurid technicolour and garish spectacle.

Rooted in the traditions of ‘end-of-the-pier' entertainment and set in the too distant future against the decimated backdrop of climate collapse or late stage capitalism, Mr Blackpool's Seaside Spectacular draws on Blackpool's enduring connection to four performers, who have been both nourished and sharpened by the salty air and coastal glamour.

Clayton-Wright will be joined on stage by Oliver Gregory, aka Miss Titty Kaka, an international showgirl sensation who began their performance career at Funny Girls at just 18, as well as Aysh De Belle and Sam De Belle, a married dancing duo whose dazzling work has been seen on both stage and screen.

In a series of turns inspired by personal story and the town's history, the quartet of Blackpool treasures promise pure escapism with flavours of cabaret, variety, drag, dance, magic and sideshow.

The show has been commissioned by Marlborough Productions and Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts with public funding from Arts Council England and will be at Northern Stage, Newcastle on November 6 and the South Bank Centre, London on November 8.

Harry Clayton-Wright started his career at attractions on the resort’s Golden Mile, but has been working both nationally and internationally for the past 17 years, making and performing in cabaret and theatre productions.

His debut solo theatre show Sex Education, commissioned by Marlborough Productions, won the LGBTQ award at Brighton Fringe and was presented to critical acclaim with a Total Theatre Award nomination at Summerhall, Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

He is also the curator of Queer Amusements – a new multi-artform festival in Blackpool, showcasing the best of dance, drag, visual art, theatre literature and craft.

Harry said it is hoped to bring Mr Blackpool’s Seaside Spectacular to a stage in his home town at some point in the future.