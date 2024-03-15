Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What happens when you add a big dose of happy, pink, positivity with a night out in Blackpool?

Legally Blonde the Musical of course!

I went to the Winter Gardens to see Encore Productions latest show boasting our very own homegrown Lancashire talent.

The show, which stayed true to the film, followed the journey of young student, Elle Woods, at Harvard Law School who only really attended to try and get back together with her first love.

But after starting to take school seriously, Elle realises she is a good lawyer and her Malibu upbringing and knowledge of all things beauty helps to prove her client is innocent of murder.

The cast who included former Blackpool Sixth Form student Aimee Duxbury as Elle Woods and former Blackpool and the Fylde College student Blue Blezard as Emmett Forrest drove the packed crowd wild.

The stars, including former Blackpool and Fylde Sixth Form student Amelia Wilkins as Paulette Bonafonte, had the crowd laughing out loud and screaming with appreciation.

Afterall, Amelia had a bend and snap second to none.

The show was a triumph for all involved and it was a privilege to watch rising stars of tomorrow get their break on the stage.

They say never work with pets or children. But real life dogs were part of the cast.

I very much suggest snapping up a ticket to the next Encore Productions show - even if its only half a good as this one.