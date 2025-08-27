I went to see Ride the Lights and it was fantastic

I went to see Ride The Lights 2025 on Blackpool Promenade - a magical, traffic-free evening of lights and fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I went down to Blackpool Promenade tonight for Ride The Lights 2025 and it was truly magical.

For one night only the six-mile stretch was closed to traffic, giving families, cyclists and visitors a chance to experience the Illuminations up close in a completely traffic-free setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event started at 7pm and runs until 10pm with the seafront closed from 6pm to 10.30pm to ensure everyone could enjoy the lights safely.

The build-up to Ride the Lights in Blackpool - National World

Walking along the route from Starr Gate, I was struck by the sheer scale of the displays and the energy of the crowds.

The promenade was filled with people of all ages many dressed up or enjoying the evening with friends and family.

Some visitors were even raising money for local charities, adding a wonderful sense of community spirit to the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers and marshals were stationed along the route to keep everyone safe and ensure the event ran smoothly.

It was easy to see why this is one of Blackpool’s most anticipated nights of the year - the mix of twinkling lights, cheerful crowds and the seaside backdrop made it feel truly cheerful.

The build-up to Ride the Lights in Blackpool - National World

Although I didn’t cycle, I was able to take in a first look at the new features in this year’s display and it was clear that a lot of thought and creativity has gone into the installations.

As the season progresses, more large-scale displays, interactive sculptures and projections will be unveiled, promising even more spectacular sights for visitors to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ride The Lights marks the start of Blackpool’s Illuminations season, which runs until January 4, 2026.

It’s the perfect prelude to the official switch-on this Friday, when headline performances will take place before the iconic moment when the lights are illuminated.

Tonight’s event gave everyone a magical evening under the lights, capturing the excitement and community that makes Blackpool’s Illuminations one of the UK’s most beloved and long-running events.