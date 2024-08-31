Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With tickets for the Oasis reunion tour in 2025 going live this morning, Lancashire music fans have had their say on what they think of the whole event.

With fans up and down the country prepared to engage in a vicious online battle for tickets offering them the chance to see one of the most iconic British bands of all time on the stage once again, some Lancashire-based fans have called the reunion ‘the biggest shock of the decade so far’, pointing out that fans ‘have been waiting 16 years for this’.

As soon as the news broke of the groups reformation, Action Records on Church Street in Preston was met with an influx of Oasis-tinged interest and sales off the back of the Gallagher brothers’ news. Gordan Gibson, owner of Action Records, said: “It’s a major event, no matter what you think about it.

Liam Gallagher (left) and Noel Gallagher who will reunite for Oasis's long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025

“There are very few iconic bands that can reform like this and that’s the difference…” the 71-year-old Gordon, who has seen the duo live in Preston in the ‘90s, added. “This is a really big story… All anybody is talking about this week is trying to buy a ticket.”

Across the road from Action Records is Britpop pub, Wonderwall Preston. The owner of the newly opened bar is Peter Alexander, who was taken back in shock and excitement when he heard the recent news.

“It’s going to be mad…” he said. “It’s going to be a crazy atmosphere. I saw them in Avenham Park in 1994 on the big Heineken festival. They were out playing their new album, Definitely Maybe, and that was 30 years ago. When they split (2009), even though they’d been going for a number of years, they were still one of the biggest bands going.

“There’s still a hunger for their music,” added Peter. “There’s very few bands that could come back after such a long time and still have interest. The interest is still there massively, as we can see by the rush for these tickets.”