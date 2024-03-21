Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spiral Scouts actually formed as a band on North Pier in 2011.

They are the latest finalist in our Battle of the Bands for an introduction.

It was at a festival at the resort's pier that the group gelled and since then, they have played gigs and festivals to audiences all over the country since.

George, who was the founding member of Spiral Scouts said: "I was a very late developer as a musician, having not actually picked up an instrument until I was 37 years old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I hail from Fife in Scotland but have lived in the North West for most of my life.

"Our pianist is Italian descent and all other members are from the North West.

"Our style is, we hope, our very own. Influence comes from many genres, from Celtic tribal beats to gypsy jazz to Vaudeville to funk and reggae. We write all of our own music and lyrics and our influence is based on observations of life, love and the social situation. As a band, our aspiration is to continue to play live to new audiences wherever possible."

Spira Scout's inspiration is derived from many genres and they say good music is, afterall, good music, regardless of genre.