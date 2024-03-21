I hope to reach the ears and eyes of many local listeners if we reached the Battle of the Bands final
Spiral Scouts actually formed as a band on North Pier in 2011.
It was at a festival at the resort's pier that the group gelled and since then, they have played gigs and festivals to audiences all over the country since.
George, who was the founding member of Spiral Scouts said: "I was a very late developer as a musician, having not actually picked up an instrument until I was 37 years old.
"I hail from Fife in Scotland but have lived in the North West for most of my life.
"Our pianist is Italian descent and all other members are from the North West.
"Our style is, we hope, our very own. Influence comes from many genres, from Celtic tribal beats to gypsy jazz to Vaudeville to funk and reggae. We write all of our own music and lyrics and our influence is based on observations of life, love and the social situation. As a band, our aspiration is to continue to play live to new audiences wherever possible."
Spira Scout's inspiration is derived from many genres and they say good music is, afterall, good music, regardless of genre.
George added: "To get to the battle of the bands final would mean we could reach the ears and eyes of many new local listeners, that maybe wouldn't have found us otherwise, and get closer to our goal of making music our fulltime profession. In a world where there are nearly 60,000 new musical releases every day on streaming platforms, that is most definitely a task becoming more and more difficult to achieve."