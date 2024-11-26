Lowther Pavilion’s annual Christmas panto is already a box office smash.

Snow White and all its festive magic kicks off on Monday December 2 ahead of 41 performances. And 13,000 tickets - 80% of them - have already been sold.

Chief executive Tim Lince said: “It’s going to be our best Christmas ever, which is so satisfying for the whole team as we head towards the opening of our second venue in April”. In pantomime it may be "behind you!" But I can assure you the best is yet to come…. as we break more records this year and next.”

Lowther is used to breaking records in number of shows presented in a year - more than 400 - in Audiences attending shows, 75k plus, in work with the community and volunteer numbers.

But when pantomime comes along Lowther has broken records year on year. This year they have passed the total attendance from last year weeks ago and there is still a few days before opening night.

So, will Snow White meet her handsome Prince and live happily ever after?

There’s only one way to find out... don’t miss this spectacular pantomime from Paul Holman Associates, featuring breathtaking scenery, dazzling costumes, spectacular singing and plenty of traditional pantomime shenanigans.

It will be an unforgettable experience for children and adults alike.

The panto runs until Saturday January 4 2025