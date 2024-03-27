Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teenager, who has been playing the guitar since he was six said he felt like a 'great opportunity has been passed to me'

Daniel was the clear winner in our online poll to put forward one of five wild card entries to perform at the big event on Friday night.

The Cheadle Hulme School pupil lives in Rufford on a narrowboat with his mum and dad Brian and Louise Rooney.

The talented youngster has been song writing since he was nine and secured a music scholarship at school which has provided opportunities to learn composition and producing music.

In a Q&A, Daniel told us:

What are your aspirations? I would love my song writing and music to reach a worldwide audience and It would be amazing if I could leave a musical legacy and write a top ten hit!

Who is your musical hero and why? Richard Ashcroft from The Verve, as he blends orchestral instruments with classic rock to create a truly unique sound and style.

One sentence about what it would mean to get through to the final of Battle of the Bands? It would be tremendous to get into the final as it would be a real privilege to play live to the good people of Blackpool and hopefully this will lead to the start of a musical footprint in the sand which won't wash away for years to come!

Mum Louise said: "We are really proud of him and each song he composes is a little piece of memory or story that he or we, as a family, have experienced."