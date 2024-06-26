Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The largest indoor Fan Zone in Lancashire was packed to see England progress to the Euros knockouts.

Nearly 500 fans were in attendance in the Winter Gardens’ Olympia hall as England drew with Slovenia last night.

The venue is the largest indoor Fan Zone in Lancashire and has been packed full for each of England’s three group stage matches.

Fans at the Fan Zone Winter Gardens Blackpool. | Dave Nelson

While the result was disappointing, people were in good spirits in the Blackpool venue, kicking every ball with hopes of a goal from the three lions.

However, Slovenia proved to be tricky opposition, stifling much of England’s attack meaning they could only settle for a 0-0 draw.

Passionate fans were willing the Three Lions on from the Fan Zone. | Dave Nelson

Nevertheless, the point meant that England progressed as group leaders and they will face the 3rd placed team from either group D, E or F.

This round of 16 tie will take place at 5pm on Sunday, June 30.

The Winter Gardens features a number of catering outlets serving up a range of delicious hot food and an in-house bar has been in action so fans don’t miss a minute of the action.

The venue has its own in-house bar as well as multiple food stalls. | Dave Nelson

VIP packages are available for just £12.75 per person to enjoy the perks of the Penalty Box seating, including app ordering and table service.

General admission is available for just £7.25 including fees.