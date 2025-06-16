Club World Cup has been expanded and will continue throughout the summer 🌍

FIFA’s revamped version of the Club World Cup has kicked-off.

Chelsea and Manchester City are among the participants.

But how can you watch the action in the UK?

In the prophetic words of Mitchell and Webb: “The football is officially going on forever”. Despite domestic seasons across Europe coming to an end recently, the action is nowhere near finishing.

The revamped Club World Cup - now featuring 32 teams from across the globe - officially kicked-off at the weekend. Top teams like Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are facing giants from South America and Asia.

Taking place in North America, it is a bit of a test run for next year’s men’s World Cup. The final is due to take place on July 13 - so there is plenty of action to look forward to over the coming weeks.

But how can you follow the tournament in the UK? Here’s all you need to know:

Where can you watch the Club World Cup this summer?

Club World Cup trophy | Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Trying to follow football in the 2020s means navigating through a maze of different providers and subscriptions. Premier League action has been split between Sky Sports, TNT and Amazon in recent years - for example.

With the Club World Cup a new name has entered the fray, DAZN. The sports streaming app - which fans of boxing may be more familiar with - has the rights for the tournament throughout the summer.

The Telegraph reports that DAZN spent $1bn (£730m approximately) on securing the TV deal for the revamped competition. The app can be downloaded on phones, tablets and smart TVs.

Is the Club World Cup free to watch?

Despite forking out a pretty penny for the rights to the tournament, DAZN is showing all of the matches for free. All you have to do is sign up for an account and you can start watching.

On its website, the streaming service explains: “DAZN will broadcast every minute and every moment from the event, with all 63 matches, live-streamed on DAZN globally, and in multiple languages. If you are already a DAZN subscriber or Freemium member, then the competition is part of your current membership.

“To sign up for a free DAZN account now you only need an email address to register, with no hidden costs or fees. You can then watch all the action on the DAZN App via smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, streaming devices, game consoles and web browsers.”

