It is almost time for the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony - but how can you watch it? ⚽

Ballon d’Or is set to be awarded tonight (September 22).

The best player in the world will be revealed.

But how can you watch the ceremony at home?

It is one of the most important nights in the footballing calendar and the Ballon d’Or ceremony is set to take place in a matter of hours. Fans might be wanting to tune in to find out who lifts the prestigious award.

Manchester City’s Rodri was named the winner 12 months ago, while Lionel Messi holds the record for the most wins. The Barcelona and Argentina legend took home the gong eight times.

The Ballon d’Or is not the only award up for grabs this evening. The Ballon d'Or Féminin and the Kopa trophies are due to be handed out.

But how can you follow the action at home? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Ballon d’Or 2025 on TV?

Rodri has become the first Manchester City player to win the Ballon d'Or | AFP via Getty Images

The award ceremony has been celebrating the best players in the world for nearly 70 years now. First started in December 1956, it is now in its 68th year.

It is presented by the magazine France Football with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembélé, and Lamine Yamal up for it this year. The ceremony will be broadcast on L'Équipe’s YouTube channel, Radio Times reports .

If you have a smart TV, you should be able to get the YouTube app on your television. It can also be watched on the website or on mobile devices.

What time does the Ballon d’Or ceremony start?

The ceremony is taking place today (September 22) and it will be held in Paris, France. It is due to begin at approximately 8pm UK time, according to Radio Times.

Paris Saint-Germain are set to be in action this evening, after their match against Olympique de Marseille was delayed until this evening, due to bad weather yesterday (September 21). It means Luis Enrique and his team will not be able to attend the ceremony - albeit, Ousmane Dembélé is out of action with an injury currently.

