A play about Blackpool in the summer of 1976 has become a smash hit on a West End stage.

The Hills of California is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker (and Kate Winslet's ex) Sam Mendes - famous for James Bond blockbusters Skyfall and Spectre, as well as Hollywood hits American Beauty, Revolutionary Road and World War 1 epic 1917.

The play is a kitchen sink drama, following the Webb sisters during the sweltering summer of ’76. They have reunited at their childhood home - a Blackpool guest house called Seaview.

What's it about?

The play is by English playwright Jez Butterworth and is set in Blackpool in the summer of 1976.

It's a kitchen sink drama, following a fractious group of sisters, the Webbs. In the sweltering summer of ’76, they have reunited at their childhood home - a Blackpool guest house called Seaview.

The plot is summary says: "The driest summer in 200 years. The beaches are packed. The hotels are heaving.

"In the sweltering backstreets, far from the choc ices and donkey rides, the Webb Sisters are returning to their mother’s run-down guest house, as she lies dying upstairs."

Where can I see it?

The play is currently running at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End until June 15.