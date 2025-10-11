Here's your chance to ride Blackpool's illuminated double decker tram

Blackpool’s much-loved heritage trams are set to make a glorious return to the promenade this October delighting visitors with a nostalgic ride through the town’s world-famous Illuminations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the resort’s most iconic vehicles - the illuminated HMS Blackpool tram and the vintage double-decker Tram 717, will take centre stage during a series of special Illumination Tours as part of this year’s Lightpool Festival.

Running from October 15 to November 1, the tours will operate three times each evening at 6pm, 7:30pm and 9pm, every Wednesday through Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each journey will travel between Pleasure Beach and Little Bispham offering passengers a front-row seat to one of the UK’s most spectacular light displays.

Two heritage trams are set to return to service for special Illumination Tours during Blackpool’s Lightpool Festival.

The experience promises to be a unique blend of history, heritage and spectacle. The illuminated HMS Blackpool tram, shaped like a naval ship, is a local favourite complete with glowing portholes and twinkling deck lights that make it a moving highlight of the Illuminations.

Meanwhile, Tram 717 with its classic double-decker design provides a glimpse into Blackpool’s rich transport history dating back to the golden age of seaside holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £10 for children and each purchase includes unlimited tram travel for the entire day.

Seats are expected to sell quickly as this rare opportunity to ride aboard these beautifully restored vehicles only comes around once a year.

The heritage trams are lovingly maintained by Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours whose dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to preserve these historic icons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their return marks not just a celebration of transport heritage, but also a tribute to the enduring charm of Blackpool’s seaside traditions.

As the autumn nights light up along the promenade the gentle hum of the trams and the shimmering glow of the Illuminations will combine to create a truly magical experience.

For locals and visitors alike this is a chance to see Blackpool at its brightest from the best seat in town.