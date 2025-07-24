Wyre Summer Youth Fest is back with a bang as a range of free summer events are announced for Wyre’s young people.

Calling all teens aged 12–19, get ready for a summer packed with free food, arts, sports, inflatables and more.

The Wyre Summer Youth Fest is hitting four great locations across Wyre for a series of exciting Thursday afternoon events.

Dates & locations

- Tuesday 30 July at Marine Hall Gardens Fleetwood.

- Wednesday 31 July at Preesall Youth Club.

- Tuesday 6 August at Hawthorne Park Thornton.

- Tuesday 13 August at Jean Stansfield Park Poulton.

- Tuesday 20 August at Memorial Park Fleetwood

Each event runs from 1 pm to 4 pm and is completely free to attend - no booking required. Just turn up and get involved.

Free food & fun

Enjoy free food and refreshments, along with a chilled out festival vibe. Hang out with friends, chat with local youth workers and explore everything on offer.

Arts and crafts

Feeling creative? Try out a range of art activities, from painting and crafts to decorating take-home items.

Whether you're artistic or just curious, there's plenty to get stuck into.

Inflatables & sports

If you're into action, don’t miss the inflatable obstacle courses, climbing walls and pillow-bashing zones.

For competitive fun, try your hand at tug of war, football shootouts or even zorb football.

Games & challenges

Want a challenge? Hop on the smoothie bike, test your balance, race your mates, or climb your way to the top.

Loads of games will be set up for fun, laughs and a bit of friendly competition.

Extra information

Pop-up stalls will be dotted around the event, offering useful info on health, wellbeing and youth services. Local youth workers will be on site to support and chat if you need anything.

The Wyre Summer Youth Fest is completely free to attend, with no cost for food, activities or entertainment.

It’s a great chance to meet new people, hang out with friends and enjoy a relaxed summer vibe.

With something for everyone - whether you’re creative, active, or just curious, each event offers a mix of fun and variety.

The festivals also provide a safe and welcoming environment, supported by local youth services, making it a brilliant space to explore and enjoy.