First look at new Harlan Coben thriller filmed in Liverpool, Lancashire & Manchester - pics & release date

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Prime Video has unveiled the first look images for Harlan Coben's new psychological thriller 'Lazarus', filmed across the North West including Liverpool, Lancashire, and Manchester.

Prime Video has revealed the official release date for Harlan Coben's latest psychological thriller filmed around the North West - and unveiled first look images.

The limited series is produced by Manchester-based Quay Street Productions and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Final Twist Productions.

The new thriller is described as a “gripping series that captures your attention instantly”, the thriller features huge names such as Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy, with filming taking place around the North West.

Harlan Coben's Lazarus.placeholder image
Harlan Coben's Lazarus. | Ben Blackall/Prime

Sam Claflin who serves as executive producer, has been cast as Laz, a well-respected forensic psychologist who has spent his whole life running from the pain of his past.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus plot

Based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winning Fool Me Once producer Danny Brocklehurst, Laz returns home following his father's suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained.

Harlan Coben's Lazarus.placeholder image
Harlan Coben's Lazarus. | Ben Blackall/Prime
Harlan Coben's Lazarus.placeholder image
Harlan Coben's Lazarus. | Ben Blackall/Prime

He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago.

Harlan Coben said: “Lazarus is a story of loss, redemption — and the eternal bond between a parent and a child, even after death.”

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus cast

  • Sam Claflin
  • Bill Nighy
  • Alexandra Roach
  • Kate Ashfield
  • Roisin Gallagher
  • David Fynn
  • Curtis Tennant
  • Karla Crome
Harlan Coben's Lazarus.placeholder image
Harlan Coben's Lazarus. | Ben Blackall/Prime

When will Harlan Coben’s Lazarus be released?

Lazarus premieres on Wednesday, October 22 on Prime Video.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus filming locations

Filming locations spotted so far are as follows:

  • Georgian Quarter, Liverpool
  • City Centre, Liverpool
  • Stanley Dock, Liverpool
  • Sefton Park, Liverpool
  • King Street, Manchester
  • Ducie Street, Manchester
  • Chinatown, Manchester
  • The Midland Hotel, Morecambe
