From eerie tower projections to full-throttle haunted rides, Blackpool turns up the fear factor this Halloween.

Blackpool draws gloomy October nights into a carnival of scares each year from projection shows lighting up the Tower to immersive haunted rides and adrenaline-pumping events.

Whether you're a horror enthusiast or looking for family-friendly chills here’s what’s on across the resort this Halloween.

First up, the Tower Spook Projection Show is a seasonal must. As darkness falls the façade of Blackpool Tower becomes the canvas for a spectacular display with dancing skeletons, pumpkins and ghostly scenes projected in time with music and lighting effects.

It’s a free spectacle that lights up the promenade and sets the tone for Halloween in the town.

For those seeking real fear Journey to Hell at Pleasure Beach is the headline haunt. Running after dark from late October into early November the event transforms the park into a terrifying labyrinth of scare zones, live actors and twisted experiences.

Journey to Hell, Pleasure Beach Resort | PBR

New areas like Down the Rabbit Hole and Cabinet of Curiosities promise serious frights, while classic rides take on a sinister new energy in the dark. Unlimited night rides are included.

On Halloween night itself the Blackpool Tower Halloween Party transforms the iconic ballroom into a haunted celebration. Expect UV shows, a kids’ disco, costume competitions and family-friendly entertainment like Russ Brown’s Monster Magic.

Meanwhile, the Tower Dungeon + Halloween Trails offer a chilling trip through Lancashire’s darkest tales.

SEA LIFE Blackpool is set to make a splash this Halloween with a brand-new after-hours experience | Contributed

Featuring stories of witches, plague and local legends, the dungeon experience is theatrical, immersive and packed with eerie surprises.

If you prefer your scares a bit more active, Fright Nights at AirHop (formerly Ascent) turn the trampoline park into a haunted bounce zone with creepy lighting, themed music and spooky surprises.

Finally, for a gentler but still magical experience the Evolution of Magic show blends illusions, storytelling and spectacle.

It’s ideal for those who prefer wonder over terror but still want to feel the Halloween atmosphere.