Halloween at Bongo’s Bingo is set to return - here's everything you need to know
Blackpool is gearing up for a night of chaos, confetti and creepy fun as Bongo’s Bingo transforms Viva into The Carnevil this Halloween.
Taking place on Friday, October 31st the themed event promises a twisted circus of madness that’s set to thrill both bingo fans and Halloween lovers alike.
Under the big top the usual bingo antics are amped up with seasonal scares, outrageous surprises and a carnival atmosphere that’s part game night, part spooky spectacle.
Creepy clowns roam the aisles handing out bizarre prizes, while confetti showers, pie-throwing challenges and unexpected twists keep guests on their toes. From glowing bats to quirky golden tickets, the prizes are as freaky as the event itself.
Costumes are highly encouraged with guests invited to dress as anything from killer clowns and wicked witches to ghosts.
The event combines all the fun of Bongo’s Bingo with Halloween thrills, creating an immersive experience where chaos and scary fun.
The venue, Viva, located at 3 Church Street, Blackpool will be transformed into a carnival playground filled with surprises, screams and plenty of confetti.
Tickets are available online at www.bongosbingo.co.uk with full event information, opening times and more on the website and social media channels.