Pleasure Beach Resort is turning up the excitement this October half term with a packed programme of spooky events, dazzling shows and scares for visitors of all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pleasure Beach Resort has unveiled a jam packed line-up of events and activities designed to keep families, friends and thrillseekers entertained throughout the October half term. From friendly daytime frights to spine-tingling experiences after dark.

What’s on?

Daytime Halloween fun (October 11 - November 1) Families visiting during the day can soak up a spooktacular atmosphere with themed decorations across the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests are encouraged to don their best costumes for the fancy dress competitions and little monsters can join in with Halloween games and music hosted by a live DJ in The Hub area.

Roaming characters will bring extra fun (and a few cheeky scares) while food outlets will serve Halloween-inspired treats and drinks - all included with an eTicket.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort has opened the gates to its terrifying Journey to Hell Halloween event. | Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

Journey to Hell (October 23 - November 1) When darkness falls, the park transforms for Journey to Hell - a live, actor-led scare experience that’s not for the faint-hearted.

Adventurers can brave four terrifying zones: cabinet of curiosities, twisted tunnels, down the rabbit hole and ghost train: vault of shadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year introduces Abyss a brand-new scare zone set in the winding depths of the River Caves ride, where guests must descend into the underworld itself.

The experience also includes unlimited night rides on Grand National, Flying Machines, Derby Racer and Launch Pad.

Cabaret Extreme (October 23 - November 2) At The Globe theatre, Cabaret Extreme combines burlesque, drag, stunts and circus for a dazzling live show.

Two versions are available: a bold, adults-only performance and a family-friendly edition with just as much flair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Abyss’ joins four returning scare zones in the Halloween line-up | Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

Magic, Hypnosis and More: The Evolution of Magic continues at the Horseshoe venue until October 31, with magicians Craig Christian and Britain’s Got Talent star Elizabeth Best delivering breathtaking illusions.

Meanwhile, comedy hypnotist Ken Webster returns throughout October with his signature blend of humour, hypnosis and audience participation.

Pleasure Beach CEO Amanda Thompson OBE said: “Although summer is our peak season, we don’t shy away from the colder months. We want everyone to enjoy our park, whatever the season.”

The park remains open until November 29 closing the season with a spectacular fireworks finale.

Tickets and event details can be found on their website.