The complete list of bands and stage splits set to take place at this year’s Green Man Festival in August 2025.

Controversial hip-hop group Kneecap are among the names set to perform at Green Man 2025.

They join this year’s headliners TV On The Radio, Underworld and Wet Leg as music fans take over Bannau Brycheiniog this year.

Here’s the current stage splits Green Man revealed on their social media channels - but are there any tickets left, even on the resale market?

The full list of acts and stage splits for Green Man 2025 have been released, with Kneecap still set to perform at this year’s event in Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park, Brecon, Wales.

Though some festivals have pulled the controversial Irish hip-hop group, they will be headlining Thursday night on the Far Out Stage, while other headliners this year include Wet Leg, TV On The Radio and Underworld.

There’s an incredible array of other acts also performing this year that aren't just the headliners: count the likes of CMAT, Greentea Peng, W.H. Lung, and 2024 Mercury Prize winners English Teacher, to name just a few.

With set times set to be released in the not-too-distant future, here’s a look at the complete Green Man 2025 line-up and the stage splits so far.

Green Man 2025 - full line up and stage splits

Thursday August 14 2025

Kneecap are among the names set to perform at this year’s Green Man Festival in Wales from August 14 to 17 2025 | Getty Images

Far Out

Kneecap

Gurriers

Adwaith

W.H. Lung

Heartworms

Factory Floor

Walled Garden

Georgia Ruth

Tristwch Y Fenywod

Midding

Nancy Williams

Periant

Friday August 15 2025

Mountain Stage

Wet Leg

Wunderhorse

John Grant

Annie and The Caldwells

Ishmael Ensemble

The Joy

Wing!

Far Out

Greentea Peng

Panda Bear

Los Campesinos!

Mike

P***ed Jeans

Ditz

Horse Jumper of Love

Delivery

Dove

Icemorph

Walled Garden

Alan Sparhawk

Nadia Reid

Naima Bock

Greg Mendez

Sex Week

Jacon Alon

Robin Kestor

Pys Melvyn

Radio Sudd and Girl Ray (DJ Set)

Hitech

PVA DJs

Saturday August 16 2025

Mountain Stage

Underworld

CMAT

Perfume Genius

MJ Lenderman and The Wird

Gwenno

Fulu Miziki

Broadside Hacks presents a tribute to Bob Dylan

Boss Morris

Far Out

English Teacher

Kokoroko

Fat Dog

Just Mustard

Melin Melyn

Derya Yildrim and Grup Simsek

Rocket

DJ Paulette

Jamz Supernova

Walled Garden

Rich(ard) Dawson

John Glacier

Caroline

Daisy Rickman

Yhwh Nailgun

Allegra Krieger

Mark Williams Lewis

Jasmine.4.T

Lucy Gooch

Warp & Andy Brickhouse (DJ set)

Chalk

Tom Sharkett

Sunday August 17 2025

Mountain Stage

TV On The Radio

Beth Gibbons

Yard Act

Warmduscher

Cass McCombs

Hannah Frances

Far Out

Cymande

Nilufer Yanya

Cassandra Jenkins

Divorce

Good Sad Happy Bad

Being Dead

Upchuck

Cloth

Kelly Lee Owens

High Contrast

Walled Garden

Big Special

Pictish Trail

Josha Ideher

Been Stellar

Folk Bitch Trio

Oisin Leech

Irania Mancini

Molina

Bridget Hayden & The Apparitions

Esther and 4AD (DJ set)

Faux Real

Deptford Northern Soul Club

Are there still tickets to Green Man 2025?

Sadly not - not even current on Twickets for resale. It should be noted that Green Man 2025 was the first music festival to completely sell out this year, even ahead of Glastonbury 2025. Keep an eye on Twickets though - more might appear closer to the event.

